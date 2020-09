Marolyn Boyd



Greensboro — Marolyn Boyd, 64, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A private homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Turners Chapel AME, 7615 Florence School Drive, High Point, NC at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.