Twiddy, Marshall



November 23, 1928 - October 2, 2020



Marshall Raymond Twiddy, Sr., 91, of Greensboro, North Carolina, peacefully passed away on October 2, 2020. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 8 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro. Reverend Rick Byrd and Reverend Cletis Titus will be officiating. The family will receive guests at a light reception immediately following the service.



Marshall was born in Norfolk County, Virginia on November 23, 1928. He is predeceased by his parents, Ray and Alma Owens, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, and 2 grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Pegram Twiddy, 3 sons: Keith Nance (Joy); Tom Twiddy (Erica); Mark Twiddy (Jowayne), 3 daughters: Anita Simmons (Jeff); Becky Myrick (Ken); Beth Wilson (Randy), 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.



Marshall attended Virginia Bible College and pastored 2 churches in the Tidewater, VA area. He was an Army veteran and retired after 25 years in the civil service. For 10 years, he facilitated a large gathering of seniors for breakfast once a month. He faithfully visited his senior friends at home, in the hospital, or in nursing homes. But his greatest joy was to share his faith in the Lord Jesus with everyone he met.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.