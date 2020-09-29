Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marston Foster Blunt
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Blunt, Marston Foster

October 17, 1940 - September 28, 2020

Marston Foster (Mike) Blunt, 79, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 28, 2020.

Mike is survived by his daughter Barbara (Scott) Thomas; grandchildren, Katherine (Thomas) Meeder, Elizabeth (Thomas) Soldner, and Caroline Thomas; brothers, Alan Blunt, Bruce Blunt, and Robin Blunt. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Farrell Blunt; brother Barry Blunt; and sister, Sandy Blunt Tomlin. He recently had his first great-granddaughter, Nora June, who he didn't have the opportunity to meet due to Covid restrictions.

Mike was born October 17, 1940, in Springfield, MA, to Charles and Shirley Blunt. He met his wife in 1960 and were married in New York. Together they spent their life in NY, Burlington, VT and settled in NC.

Mike had a lifelong heart for the Boy Scouts and served many years as a scout leader and in other capacities. He always loved sharing stories of growing up in NY and was a loving, faithful husband to his wife, Ann, for 40 years until her passing in 2004.

A small private service will be held at a later time.

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passes away." Revelation 21:4.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.