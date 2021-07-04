Menu
Martha Anderson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC
Anderson, Martha

July 5, 1940 - July 1, 2021

Martha Lena Yow Anderson, age 80, of Asheboro passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Randolph Hospice House.

Mrs. Anderson was born in Thomasville on July 5, 1940 to John and Helen Davis Yow. Martha grew up in Greensboro and was a 1958 graduate of Jamestown High School. She was retired from Farm Bureau Insurance Company. Martha was an active member of Providence Friends Meeting where she served as Treasurer for many years. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, William Anderson. Martha was an artist and enjoyed dog shows and her flower gardens.

She is survived by her son, Corey Anderson (Wendy) of Asheboro; daughters, Connie A. Formosa (Jeff) of North Bergen, NJ and Christie A. Coutin (Pierre) of London, England; grandchildren, Luc and Marielle; brothers, John Yow, Jr. (Carol) of Liberty and Buck Yow (Amy) of Greensboro; and sister, Linda Golden of Brown Summit.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Providence Friends Meeting, 2054 Providence Church Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 or Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.

Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Anderson family.

Pugh Funeral Home

437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
