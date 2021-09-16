Blair, Martha Clara
March 3, 1931 - September 10, 2021
Martha Worked, Studied, Travelled and Sweetened Lives of Family and Friends March 4, 1931 - Sept. 10, 2021
Martha Clara DeLancey Blair was born March 4, 1931 to Martha Ballew DeLancey and William Whitley DeLancey of Greensboro, North Carolina. Martha was second oldest of seven children: Evelyn Arnold, William Jr., David, Cora Lea Kempton, James and Sarah. Martha grew up during the Great Depression and supported winning World War II by collecting scrap metal. In 1949 after graduating Bessemer High School, she married C. Homer Blair. She completed business college with honors and began a career with Home Life Insurance Co. of New York, later becoming office manager. Martha loved traveling and camping with Homer in the USA and Canada until his untimely death in 1993. Martha loved celebrating all family and special occasions with her notorious Tunnel of Fudge Cake and chocolate fudge candy. For many years, Martha served on committees of Mount Pisgah Methodist Church. After a full life, she rests beside Homer at Guilford Memorial Park. A memorial service will be celebrated later at Mount Pisgah Methodist Church in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Martha's name to Mount Pisgah Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.