Collins, Martha



November 5, 1929 - October 6, 2020



Martha Jane Laughlin Collins, 90, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice, Palm Harbor, Florida.



Martha was born in Guilford County, North Carolina, on November 5, 1929, to the late Robert Alexander Laughlin and Mada Elizabeth Parks Laughlin. She graduated from Sumner High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (formerly Woman's College).



Martha was a faithful member of Crossroads Baptist Church, Palm Harbor, Florida. She was always active in church and was a former organist and musician in several congregations, including Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, Greensboro, North Carolina, where she also taught Sunday School for many years. She was an accomplished pianist who enjoyed playing the old hymns and delighted in teaching the joys of piano to others. She worked as a realtor in Greensboro, North Carolina, and in Clearwater, Florida. A successful businesswoman, Martha was a member of the American Business Women Association, as well as a volunteer with the American Legion. She served on the board of her residential community, Chateaux Woods. Gifted in hospitality and in making her home a welcoming place for all, Martha loved family and friends fiercely. She was also quite the card shark, hosting canasta and pinochle game nights for neighbors and friends weekly in her home.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda Teague Hyatt, of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandchildren, Michael Hayworth, also of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Chad Hyatt (Camille) of Scottdale, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Alicia and Mason Hayworth and Matthew and Levi Hyatt; and sisters, Carolyn Shepard, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Lois Marshall, of Galax, Virginia.



In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James Brooks Collins, a veteran of World War II, who served in the United States Marine Corps; her son, Roger Darrell Teague; her sister, Ann Delancey (and brother-in-law, Bill); and her son-in-law, Gabriel Allen Hyatt Jr.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Moss-Feaster Funeral Home-Dunedin, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin, Florida, with a service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater, Florida.



The family would like to thank her many dear friends for their kindness and love, especially during Martha's illness, including Ed Kalander, Terri Brodnick, Carla Guidry, and Lynn Steinhart. A very special thanks from the heart goes out to long-time friend, Jane Decker, who showed such love and care for Martha for so many years.



In lieu of flowers, the family had asked that donations be made in Martha's honor to Suncoast Hospice, Palm Harbor, Florida. To donate by check or phone, please send to Suncoast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, Florida 33760 or call (727)-523-2441.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2020.