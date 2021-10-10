Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Lynn Westmoreland Frix
ABOUT
Grimsley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Frix, Martha Lynn Westmoreland

Martha Lynn Westmoreland Frix, 73, of Greensboro, NC, passed away in her hometown September 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

Martha was born in Greensboro on April 22, 1948 to Irene Current and Baxter Hobson Westmoreland. She graduated from Grimsley High School in 1966, and attended Greensboro College. She worked at First Union Bank, Crutchfield Plumbing and Heating, Callender Flooring, Family Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, and at Greensboro Building Services until her death.

Martha was proud and privileged to have lived in the town of her birth her entire life, deeply devoted as she was to her family and community. Her deep Christian faith was expressed in her enthusiastic participation in Bible studies and worship teams. She was nearly a second mother to her many nieces and nephews, whose exploits she faithfully reported to family who lived far away. No one loved Christmas with family more than she; Christmas will never be the same for those who knew her well. Were there a Mrs. Claus contest she would at least have been a finalist.

Martha expressed her love of music by playing the piano and singing in a Sweet Adeline's quartet. She loved old movies and TV -- happy endings, nothing fashionably dark and despairing, please. She held the world record for watching Andy Griffith episodes featuring Ernest T Bass. Absolutely no one loved daily routine more, which included shopping for makeup at Merle Norman and countless other things. Sweet as she was, woe betide anyone demanding a change in that routine without a compelling reason (there were few). This is one of the things that makes it so hard to say farewell to this delightfully eccentric Southern lady.

Martha is survived by four sisters, Buzzy Pritchard (Woody), Jan Stout (Terry), Lori Kelly (Nelson), and Alison Ellington (Bobby); a brother, Bobby (Joan); ten nieces and nephews; and fourteen great nieces and nephews.

Martha will lie in repose at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel on Monday, October 11, 12:00 noon-4;00 PM, for those who wish to pay their respects. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 12, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Any contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse of Boone, NC.

Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Martha was a wonderful friend for many years. She had a big heart and great sense of humor. I have many treasured memories.
Sandra Newlin
Friend
October 12, 2021
I cannot think of Martha without remembering several hilarious times together. Truly she could tell a story better than most and has left us all with sweet memories. I´m sorry we could not have said our goodbyes, but we will laugh together for eternity. Rest in Jesus´ presence and know you are missed, sweet one.
Pastor Carolyn Lee
Other
October 12, 2021
I am so very sorry. Martha was a special light throughtout my life. I have missed her and will Love her Always. Sending Prayers.
Laura Frix Greeson
October 11, 2021
Laura Frix Greeson
October 11, 2021
Buzzy, please know that I, along with many others, am surrounding you with love and prayers. How well I remember your beautiful sister. There is no doubt she is in Heaven.
KAY VAN HECKE MADDOX
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results