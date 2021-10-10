Frix, Martha Lynn Westmoreland
Martha Lynn Westmoreland Frix, 73, of Greensboro, NC, passed away in her hometown September 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Martha was born in Greensboro on April 22, 1948 to Irene Current and Baxter Hobson Westmoreland. She graduated from Grimsley High School in 1966, and attended Greensboro College. She worked at First Union Bank, Crutchfield Plumbing and Heating, Callender Flooring, Family Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, and at Greensboro Building Services until her death.
Martha was proud and privileged to have lived in the town of her birth her entire life, deeply devoted as she was to her family and community. Her deep Christian faith was expressed in her enthusiastic participation in Bible studies and worship teams. She was nearly a second mother to her many nieces and nephews, whose exploits she faithfully reported to family who lived far away. No one loved Christmas with family more than she; Christmas will never be the same for those who knew her well. Were there a Mrs. Claus contest she would at least have been a finalist.
Martha expressed her love of music by playing the piano and singing in a Sweet Adeline's quartet. She loved old movies and TV -- happy endings, nothing fashionably dark and despairing, please. She held the world record for watching Andy Griffith episodes featuring Ernest T Bass. Absolutely no one loved daily routine more, which included shopping for makeup at Merle Norman and countless other things. Sweet as she was, woe betide anyone demanding a change in that routine without a compelling reason (there were few). This is one of the things that makes it so hard to say farewell to this delightfully eccentric Southern lady.
Martha is survived by four sisters, Buzzy Pritchard (Woody), Jan Stout (Terry), Lori Kelly (Nelson), and Alison Ellington (Bobby); a brother, Bobby (Joan); ten nieces and nephews; and fourteen great nieces and nephews.
Martha will lie in repose at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel on Monday, October 11, 12:00 noon-4;00 PM, for those who wish to pay their respects. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 12, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Any contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse of Boone, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.