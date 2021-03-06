Menu
Martha Miller Johnson
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Johnson, Martha Miller

August 26, 1925 - March 4, 2021

Martha Miller Johnson, 95, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 4, 2021. She was born in Ashe County, NC to the late William and Juanita Miller. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1946 and received her master's degree in mathematics from UNC Chapel Hill. She married H.G. Johnson, Jr. in 1955. She taught school for 9 years until becoming a homemaker and raising 4 children. She sold Avon for the past 48 years until her death. She was an active member of Guilford College United Methodist Church for the past 61 years. Martha enjoyed bowling, sewing, baking coconut cakes, playing bridge with friends, cards with her family, ACC basketball, and visiting her family and home in Ashe County.

She was preceded in death by her husband H.G. Johnson, Jr. and her son-in-law Perry Pigue. She is survived by children Carolyn Johnson (Steven Chandler) of Greensboro, Tom Johnson (Charlene) of Pinehurst, Cindy Johnson of Greensboro, Margaret Pigue of Summerfield, granddaughters, Elise and Avery Pigue of Summerfield, brother, Dr. Wm Jack Miller of Athens, GA, sister, Ruth Anne Phipps of Crumpler, NC, and brother, Dr. Edward J Miller (Nancy) of Crumpler, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Guilford College United Methodist Church on Monday, March 8, 2021 with a visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. For visitation, please use the fellowship hall parking lot. Burial will be at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro, NC. The funeral service will be streamed online at www.guilfordcollegeumc.org or via Youtube by searching Guilford College UMC.

Memorials can be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.

Forbis & Dick, Guilford Chapel is serving the Johnson family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Guilford College United Methodist Church
1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC
Mar
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Guilford College United Methodist Church
1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family. I always enjoyed talking to Martha when I would visit my mother Talmage Durham. She was a very special lady and will be missed.
Elaine Shelton
March 7, 2021
We are saddened by the loss of Mrs Johnson . She was a dear friend and one of our favorite people . She will be missed .
Frank and Reavely Williams
March 7, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mom we understand God bless Fran and keg
Frances zenisky
March 7, 2021
I am sad to hear about your Mom's passing. I have many fond memories of your mom. Bowling with my mom, Chef Boyardee Cheese pizza and selling Avon. Cindy, thank you for stopping by the Farmers Market and letting me say Hi to her. Remember the times you shared and what a GREAT MOM she was to all of you. May she rest in peace. Peace and Love. Sherry Chappell
Sherry L Chappell
March 6, 2021
Martha was an ever faithful presence in our church. She will be missed. She loved being there with her friends and daughters. I remember her as a happy friendly person. I remember how sweet it was to see her with Margaret and Cindy every Sunday. She loved visiting with her dinner friends on Wednesday nights.
Pat Gunn
March 6, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Mrs. Johnson´s passing. She was such a giving person. Always loved going downstairs to look over Avon products. She will be missed
Katherine Kochel
March 6, 2021
