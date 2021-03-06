I am sad to hear about your Mom's passing. I have many fond memories of your mom. Bowling with my mom, Chef Boyardee Cheese pizza and selling Avon. Cindy, thank you for stopping by the Farmers Market and letting me say Hi to her. Remember the times you shared and what a GREAT MOM she was to all of you. May she rest in peace. Peace and Love. Sherry Chappell

