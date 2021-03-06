Johnson, Martha Miller
August 26, 1925 - March 4, 2021
Martha Miller Johnson, 95, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 4, 2021. She was born in Ashe County, NC to the late William and Juanita Miller. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1946 and received her master's degree in mathematics from UNC Chapel Hill. She married H.G. Johnson, Jr. in 1955. She taught school for 9 years until becoming a homemaker and raising 4 children. She sold Avon for the past 48 years until her death. She was an active member of Guilford College United Methodist Church for the past 61 years. Martha enjoyed bowling, sewing, baking coconut cakes, playing bridge with friends, cards with her family, ACC basketball, and visiting her family and home in Ashe County.
She was preceded in death by her husband H.G. Johnson, Jr. and her son-in-law Perry Pigue. She is survived by children Carolyn Johnson (Steven Chandler) of Greensboro, Tom Johnson (Charlene) of Pinehurst, Cindy Johnson of Greensboro, Margaret Pigue of Summerfield, granddaughters, Elise and Avery Pigue of Summerfield, brother, Dr. Wm Jack Miller of Athens, GA, sister, Ruth Anne Phipps of Crumpler, NC, and brother, Dr. Edward J Miller (Nancy) of Crumpler, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at Guilford College United Methodist Church on Monday, March 8, 2021 with a visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. For visitation, please use the fellowship hall parking lot. Burial will be at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro, NC. The funeral service will be streamed online at www.guilfordcollegeumc.org
or via Youtube by searching Guilford College UMC.
Memorials can be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Forbis & Dick, Guilford Chapel is serving the Johnson family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.