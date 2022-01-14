Ransley, Martha Glyn



February 11, 1933 - December 23, 2021



Martha Glyn Ransley, 87, formerly of Greensboro, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Coble Creek Healthcare - Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, NC. A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, January 18 at 2 p.m., at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Greensboro, with burial in the church's columbarium.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearle Hoyle and Arthur Glenn Williams, and brother Arthur Glenn Williams, Jr.



Martha retired from UNCG in 1997 as a librarian emeritus of Jackson Library, where she had served as head of the Reserve Division and later as head of the Circulation Department. While at UNCG, she was active in faculty government, serving as executive officer for the Academic Cabinet (now the Faculty Senate) and chaired or served on many university committees. Upon her retirement, she set up the Jackson Library Staff Service Award, given annually to a support staff member who has given outstanding service to the library and the students and faculty of the university.



She was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry, as a chalice and lay reader, Church School teacher, chair of the. Christian Social Ministries Commission, member of the Transitional Housing Ministry committee and various other roles. The focus of her time after retirement became working with families in transition and refugee families sponsored by Holy Trinity church.



Her husband, Thomas Augustus Ransley, died in 1978. She is survived by her beloved stepchildren: Suzanne Hill of Beaufort, NC, Pamela Wyrick and husband Paul of Beaufort, NC, and Richard Thomas Ransley and wife Eleanor Bernau of Santa Fe, NM, grandchildren: Jennifer Summers and husband Tim, Scott Wyrick, Leslie Fulcher and husband Michael, Christopher Hill, and Amy Wyrick; great-grandchildren Sarah and Raylee Summers, Hannah and William Fulcher.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Relief Triad, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church's Music Fund, or Outreach Fund, or to the Friends of the Jackson Library, UNCG.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.