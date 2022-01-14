Martha Glyn Ransley, 87, formerly of Greensboro, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Coble Creek Healthcare - Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, NC. A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, January 18 at 2 p.m., at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Greensboro, with burial in the church's columbarium.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearle Hoyle and Arthur Glenn Williams, and brother Arthur Glenn Williams, Jr.
Martha retired from UNCG in 1997 as a librarian emeritus of Jackson Library, where she had served as head of the Reserve Division and later as head of the Circulation Department. While at UNCG, she was active in faculty government, serving as executive officer for the Academic Cabinet (now the Faculty Senate) and chaired or served on many university committees. Upon her retirement, she set up the Jackson Library Staff Service Award, given annually to a support staff member who has given outstanding service to the library and the students and faculty of the university.
She was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry, as a chalice and lay reader, Church School teacher, chair of the. Christian Social Ministries Commission, member of the Transitional Housing Ministry committee and various other roles. The focus of her time after retirement became working with families in transition and refugee families sponsored by Holy Trinity church.
Her husband, Thomas Augustus Ransley, died in 1978. She is survived by her beloved stepchildren: Suzanne Hill of Beaufort, NC, Pamela Wyrick and husband Paul of Beaufort, NC, and Richard Thomas Ransley and wife Eleanor Bernau of Santa Fe, NM, grandchildren: Jennifer Summers and husband Tim, Scott Wyrick, Leslie Fulcher and husband Michael, Christopher Hill, and Amy Wyrick; great-grandchildren Sarah and Raylee Summers, Hannah and William Fulcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Relief Triad, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church's Music Fund, or Outreach Fund, or to the Friends of the Jackson Library, UNCG.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
To Richard and Eleanor, I am not surprised that Martha lived a long life. She was a sweet happy lady and I will forever be grateful for her giving me my 1st job at Jackson Library and have met so many wonderful people as a result. I have a Christmas gift about friendship from her from way back that I have always treasured. I don't have to wonder now how she is. Miss you guys and hope you ate well.
Sheila Tucker Peace
Friend
January 31, 2022
Martha Ransley was one of God servants and a true one at best. My daughter and I met her in 1998 through the Holy Trinity Transitional Housing program and developed a relationship that was special. I didn't know about her passing until today when Muriel informed me. It is with heartfelt sympathy to hear of her passing because she was a true angel of God. May your soul rest in peace in the arms of Alrighty God. You fought a great fight and your victory has been won. I will always cherish the times we spent with you.
Sharon Chambliss
Friend
January 31, 2022
We are missing our friend.
Jeff & Rebecca Miles
January 22, 2022
Martha was such an important part of our Holy Trinity family. I will be forever grateful for her dedication and tireless volunteering.
Allison Leonard
Other
January 17, 2022
Such a long and well lived Life! She really let her student workers develop and use their Talents. Many memories, and a big impact on my Life. Cathie Albair, MLS,