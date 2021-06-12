Menu
Martha Ann Perdue Stevens
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Stevens, Martha Ann Perdue

March 22, 1952 - June 10, 2021

STEVENS

WALNUT COVE

Martha Ann Perdue Stevens, 69, went home to be with Jesus early Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 in Pine Knoll Shores, NC.

Martha was born in Forsyth County on March 22, 1952 to the late William Jackson and Betty Beeson Perdue. She was a member of Friends Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, treasurer and bookkeeper. She loved to sing with her husband Junior. Martha loved her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Stevens Shelton.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Rev. Junior Stevens of the home; 2 children, Mark Stevens and Diane Ganshaw (Ron); son-in-law, Mike Shelton; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Atkins (Jason), Steven Ganshaw, Meredith Madison (Woody) and Jayce Shelton; 2 great-grandchildren, Winston Atkins and Grayson Madison; 2 sisters, Jane Naggy and Katherine Cobbler; 2 brothers, Bill Perdue and Larry Perdue, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a 3 p.m. memorial service held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Wayne Marion, and Pastor Jerry Manuel officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home, and other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Support in memory of Karen Shelton, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Stevens family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
Jun
13
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
