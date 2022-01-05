Wilkins, Martha L.



Mrs. Martha L. Wilkins, 78, of St. Paul's, went to be with Jesus Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home. Mrs. Wilkins was born December 6, 1943, to the late Harley Well and Mary Bell Locklear and her grandmother, Anlizar Oxendine Lowery and Thery Lowery.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jonan Wilkins, Sr. of 59 years; sons, Jerry Locklear of Red Springs, Jonah Wilkins, and Joseph Wilkins, both home; one brother, Willie Lee Lowery; three grandsons, and three granddaughters, two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.



Martha is survived by her children, Mary (Matthew) Hayes of Jamestown, NC, Wayne Wilkins of St. Paul's, NC, Lizar Wilkins of St. Paul's, NC, Betty (Lacy) Norton of St. Paul's, NC, Katrina (Martin) Campbell of St. Paul's, NC; two brothers, Harley Well Locklear and George Lloyd Locklear; a sister, Nellie Ann; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a special great-grandson, Grayson Lowery "Little grandma loves you," and a grandson, Eddie Lowery "Grandma will always love you and Thanks for all you did for me."



A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday January 5, 2022 at Full Gospel Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Oxendine Cemetery. The family received friends 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



Arrangements by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.