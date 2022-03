Martha Melvin Yates



Greensboro — Martha Melvin Yates, 71, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18 at George Brothers Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 20 at Guilford Memorial Park.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.