Besix, Marvin Kenneth



Marvin Kenneth Besix, 69, passed away February 19, 2021 in Greensboro, NC.



He was born September 16, 1951 in LaSalle County, IL to the late Carol Jean Savage and Floyd Besix.



He is survived by daughter, Dawn Jones (Kevin), grandchildren, Codiee Myles, and Jasmine Walker, step-grandchildren, Chakria Hogan, Kevin Jefferson (Skiff) and Taylor Jones. Additionally, he is survived by a step-great-grandchild, Jermaine Johnson. Also surviving are brothers, Larry Cromwell (Mary) and Bob Besix (Lisa), as well as a sister, Susie Dolan (Michael), along with several nieces and nephews.



Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Besix family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.