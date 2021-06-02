Burley, Jr, Marvin David



December 18, 1942 - May 28, 2021



Marvin David Burley, Jr. passed away on Friday, May 28th at Richland Place Memory Care Center. David was retired from the Department of Transportation. He enjoyed beach music and shagging with his Elks Club #602 friends. He was a Mason and a Shriner. David was an active member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church. He loved his family and his little schnauzer Molly.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin D. Burley and Lorene Blackmon Burley of Columbia, SC and his daughter, Susan Burley of Gaston, SC.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy of 49 years, brother Richard (Susan) from Raleigh, son Brandon (Kaci) and daughter Terri Trotter (Ron) from Swansea, SC. David will be missed by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A service for the family will be held at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC 27455 on Sunday, June 27th at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life social with friends at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Church or AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.