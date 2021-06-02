Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin David Burley Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Burley, Jr, Marvin David

December 18, 1942 - May 28, 2021

Marvin David Burley, Jr. passed away on Friday, May 28th at Richland Place Memory Care Center. David was retired from the Department of Transportation. He enjoyed beach music and shagging with his Elks Club #602 friends. He was a Mason and a Shriner. David was an active member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church. He loved his family and his little schnauzer Molly.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin D. Burley and Lorene Blackmon Burley of Columbia, SC and his daughter, Susan Burley of Gaston, SC.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy of 49 years, brother Richard (Susan) from Raleigh, son Brandon (Kaci) and daughter Terri Trotter (Ron) from Swansea, SC. David will be missed by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A service for the family will be held at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC 27455 on Sunday, June 27th at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life social with friends at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Church or AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Gethsemane United Methodist Church
100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Triad Cremation Society, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thinking of y´all during this time. May happy memories bring you peace.
David and Denise Carter family
Family
June 22, 2021
My smypathy to your family. I enjoyed David, at church, and hot dogs.... he is missed. Rest well.
Laura J Luther
Family
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My mama was at Richland Place before she passed away. I remember all the great times we had together at the Elks Lodge God bless you and your family Kathy
Audrey and Scott Kendrick
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results