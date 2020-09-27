Apple, Marvin Curtis
Marvin Curtis Apple.76, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020, at East Side Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Apple/Nunn Family Cemetery on US Hwy 158 East in Reidsville. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, Social Distancing and the use of face masks or face coverings is required.
A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late William Jackson and Lillian Tramel Apple and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. Curtis was a member of East Side Missionary Baptist Church, a N. C. National Guard Veteran and the co-owner of A & H Wayside Furniture. He was the coach and had a love for the A & H Wayside softball team. He loved to travel, raise a garden, cook Brunswick Stews, but most of all he loved his family. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers; Bobby and Jack Apple and his brother-in-law; Raymond Johnson.
Surviving is his wife of 49 years; Linda Pegram Apple of the home, his sister; Earlene A. Johnson of Reidsville and a large extended family.
Memorials may be made to; East Side Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 362 Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Apple Family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
