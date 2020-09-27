Menu
Marvin Curtis Apple
Apple, Marvin Curtis

Marvin Curtis Apple.76, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020, at East Side Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Apple/Nunn Family Cemetery on US Hwy 158 East in Reidsville. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, Social Distancing and the use of face masks or face coverings is required.

A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late William Jackson and Lillian Tramel Apple and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. Curtis was a member of East Side Missionary Baptist Church, a N. C. National Guard Veteran and the co-owner of A & H Wayside Furniture. He was the coach and had a love for the A & H Wayside softball team. He loved to travel, raise a garden, cook Brunswick Stews, but most of all he loved his family. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers; Bobby and Jack Apple and his brother-in-law; Raymond Johnson.

Surviving is his wife of 49 years; Linda Pegram Apple of the home, his sister; Earlene A. Johnson of Reidsville and a large extended family.

Memorials may be made to; East Side Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 362 Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Apple Family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com

Citty Funeral Home, Inc.

308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
East Side Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
