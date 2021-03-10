Garrett, Marvin Johnson
GREENSBORO, NC – Marvin Johnson Garrett, 81, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after an illness.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Thompson Cemetery, Florence, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence.
Mr. Garrett was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Monroe J. and Isadore Taylor Garrett. He retired after 30 years as vice-president of Claims for Firemen's Fund Insurance Company in Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church, Jamestown, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tippit Garrett of Greensboro, NC; a daughter, Ondrea Dwiggins (Chris) of Pleasant Garden, NC; two sons, Darrin Garrett (Christine) of Milton, GA, and Jeff Garrett of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a granddaughter, Shannon Dwiggins, and a grandson, Corey Dwiggins, both of Pleasant Garden, NC, along with great-grandson, Axel Dwiggins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown, NC 27282; or the Alzheimers' Foundation of America at alzfdn.org
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.