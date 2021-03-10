Menu
Marvin Johnson Garrett
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Garrett, Marvin Johnson

GREENSBORO, NC – Marvin Johnson Garrett, 81, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after an illness.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Thompson Cemetery, Florence, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence.

Mr. Garrett was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Monroe J. and Isadore Taylor Garrett. He retired after 30 years as vice-president of Claims for Firemen's Fund Insurance Company in Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church, Jamestown, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tippit Garrett of Greensboro, NC; a daughter, Ondrea Dwiggins (Chris) of Pleasant Garden, NC; two sons, Darrin Garrett (Christine) of Milton, GA, and Jeff Garrett of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a granddaughter, Shannon Dwiggins, and a grandson, Corey Dwiggins, both of Pleasant Garden, NC, along with great-grandson, Axel Dwiggins.

He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown, NC 27282; or the Alzheimers' Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Thompson Cemetery
Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to Sandra and family. Marvin will always be remembered as the wonderful person he was. So glad that I was able to know him.
Mike Rook
March 10, 2021
I worked with Marvin in Atlanta and I will never forget his oversight in managing the Olympic Game account and our dedicated team of adjusters that worked in the field during the games. RIP
Carole Sharkey
Coworker
March 6, 2021
I enjoyed working with Marvin in Atlanta. Condolences to Jeff and the whole family. May Marvin’s memory be a blessing!
Steve Turover
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Marvin was instrumental in giving me a trainee position in the insurance industry when I didn't have a lot of experience, but needed full time work. Twenty plus years later, it is a career I love and I owe most of it to the opportunity he provided. I will never forget the gesture and this kind man. Sincere condolences to your family.
Paula Parr
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Although I never met Marvin Garrett, I have been friends with Darrin for more than 20 years. If Darrin's character is a reflection of the man that Marvin is, then he was an Angel on Earth. May he Rest in Peace in Heaven. To the Loved Ones he leaves behind, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Douglas Blount
March 5, 2021
