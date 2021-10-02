Menu
Marvin Schwaeber
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC
Schwaeber, Marvin

November 15, 1934 - September 30, 2021

Marvin Schwaeber, 86, of Whitsett, NC, passed away on September 30, 2021.

A native of Queens, NY, he was the husband of Athina (Tina) Kaminis, who survives, and the son of Henry Schwaeber and Helen Silverstein Schwaeber, both deceased. In addition to his wife of 28 years, survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Schwaeber (Wendy), Steven Schwaeber (Christine), a stepdaughter, Connie Conklin, a stepson, Christopher Medina (Gay); and five grandchildren, Athina Williams (Graham), Connor Conklin (Alicia), Aaron Schwaeber (Samantha), Hannah Schwaeber and Elijah Schwaeber.

Marvin started his career with Western Electric as a draftsman and retired as a Sr. Electrical Engineer from AT&T with 33 years of service. He served in the National Guard and was a former member of the Burlington Kiwanis Club and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Marvin was a master woodworker and his passions included cycling, model airplanes and hiking. There was nothing he put his hand to that was not perfectly crafted. It brought Marvin and Tina joy to hike many National Parks and to find the best location to revel in the sunrise together. He was dearly loved and will be missed.

The family will receive friends at Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the residence following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to charities close to his heart, the Sierra Club sierraclub.org or the Blue Ridge Parkway brpfoundation.org.

Condolences may be offered online at WWW.richandthompson.com.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington

306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
at the residence
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
