Smith, III, Marvin "Jerry" B.
August 21, 1935 - September 5, 2021
Marvin B. "Jerry" Smith, III of St. Simons Island, GA, died September 5, 2021.
Jerry graduated from Woodberry Forest Prep School in 1954 where he was a prefect and served on the Chapel Council, as well as having participated in several sports. After Woodberry, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with an A. B. in economics and was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity. He also proudly served in the US Marine Corps.
During a distinguished career in real estate marketing, sales and development, he served as president of Byron Development Corp., Chapel Hill, NC; vice president of sales of Sea Pines Co., Hilton Head Is., S.C.; vice president in charge of sales at Linganore Corp., Frederick. MD; vice president of marketing and sales of Tanglewood on Texoma Corp. near Dallas, TX; executive marketing consultant for Guy F. Atkinson Assoc., San Francisco and San Jose, CA; president of Realty Associates, Hilton Head Is., SC; marketing director for the King and Prince Development Company, St. Simons Island, GA.
After retirement, Jerry discovered a God-given gift and became an accomplished portrait and landscape artist, known for his Flemish-style oil paintings.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Helmly Smith, two daughters, Murray Smith Parker and Page Smith of Charlotte, NC; son-in-law, Gary Parker; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Smith; and three granddaughters, Rosemary Parker, Emma Grace Parker, and Whitney Smith. Jerry's son, M. Byron Smith, IV, predeceased him. Jerry's cousins are James H. Smith, Jr. (Chris) of Burlington and William H. Smith (Sue) of Greensboro.
His funeral service will be at 12 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church followed by the interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.