Claiborne, Mary A.
November 5, 1934 - November 1, 2020
Mary Ann Claiborne left this world peacefully on the morning of Sunday, November 1, 2020, days before her 86th birthday, at Beacon Place AuthoraCare in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Mary was born on November 5, 1934 in Livingston, Texas to Lee Ola and Sherman Laird, spending her youth in East Texas. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University, graduating with a BA degree in education and music, and went on to receive a master's degree in education at UNC-G. While at Steven F. Austin, she met her football star and newspaper editor soon-to-be husband, Robert William Claiborne. They married on October 7, 1954 and shared over 63 years of marriage and devotion.
Their life together began in Louisiana and carried them across Texas, Virginia, New Jersey and Maryland, as well as 4 years in Germany. Bob and Mary shared a love of travel, which over the years took them on many adventures throughout Europe, Asia and the US. In 1971, they settled in Greensboro, North Carolina where Mary cultivated a beautiful home and garden in Forest Oaks where they lived for over 45 years.
Mary had a long, successful career as an elementary school teacher. In the late 70's, she was an integral part of the team that created the Gifted and Talented curriculum for the Greensboro City Schools that continues to be used today. She was committed to every student she taught and provided hands-on learning through activities such as camping trips to some of the most adventurous places in North Carolina. After retiring, Mary often received notes from former students and parents sharing how she had impacted their lives.
She was passionate about gardening, which led her to join the North Carolina unit of the National Herb Society, where she served as president from 2005 through 2007. She was an avid reader and never lost her love of learning.
Mary was a giving and nurturing soul and will be greatly missed by so many whose lives she touched over her years. Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Claiborne, Debra Peskin, Molly Iskortutan and husband, Soner; brother James Laird; grandchildren Amanda Spence and fiancé, Win Stewart, Samantha Peskin, Max Peskin, Eren Iskorkutan, Yasemin Iskorkutan and great-grandson, Parker Spence.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the future. Online condolences can be shared at www.triadfuneralservice.com
. Please leave your contact information if you would like to share in the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or Beacon Place at AuthoraCare Collective.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.