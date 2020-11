Hartness, Mary AllaneJuly 28, 1945 - October 16, 2020Mary Allane Hartness, 75, of Greensboro, NC, loving wife of Ronald L. Hartness, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020. A service will be held in Colorado at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com