Cotton, Mary Ann Cheek
Mary Ann Cheek Cotton, 88, a resident of High Point, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 27, 2020. She is reunited in heaven with her husband of 65 years, Harold Dean Cotton.
Mary Ann was born February 15, 1932 in Greensboro, NC to Allen Lee and Ruby Dee Norwood Cheek, and was the oldest of five children: brothers Donald and Roger, and sisters Judith and Sandra. The family moved to Auburndale, FL in 1947, where she met her husband-to-be. They were married October 20, 1951 in Sacramento, CA, and lived for a number of years in New York before settling in High Point in 1964.
Mary Ann's greatest pleasure in life was giving, especially to those in need. And she never failed to send remembrances for special occasions. She enjoyed baking cakes and creating cross-stitch art for friends and acquaintances alike, and delighted in sharing her love of books with other readers. Mary Ann will always be remembered for her generosity and kindness, as well as her strong and unwavering faith, and we rejoice that she is, as she prayed to be, now at home with the Lord.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter Karen Cotton of Greensboro; her son Russell Cotton of Knightdale and wife Sharon; and her granddaughter Alexa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name be made to Baptist Children's Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360 or the American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, FL 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 30, 2020.