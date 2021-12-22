Mary Sue Meeks Bibee
Eden — Mary Sue Meeks Bibee, 70, of Eden, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Hospice of Rockingham County's Gibson House in Reidsville, NC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on October 3, 1951, in Eden, NC, to the late James Otis Meeks and Hettie Grace Price Meeks. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She worked as a quality auditor for Sara Lee. Mary enjoyed time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Sherman "Tim" Boyd Bibee, Sr. of the home; daughter, Susan Michelle "Cissy" Bibee Kensey (Tim) of Eden; sons, James Michael Bibee (Ashley) of Danville, John Curtis Bibee (Trina) of Eden; 6 grandchildren, Harley, Laycie, Noah, Sandra, Lona, Selah; 3 great-grandchildren, Bella, Carson, and Haven.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her son, Sherman "Tim" Bibee, Jr.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.