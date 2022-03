Mary Sue Meeks BibeeEden — Mary Sue Meeks Bibee, 70, of Eden, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Hospice of Rockingham County's Gibson House in Reidsville, NC.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Mary was born on October 3, 1951, in Eden, NC, to the late James Otis Meeks and Hettie Grace Price Meeks. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She worked as a quality auditor for Sara Lee. Mary enjoyed time with her family.Mary is survived by her husband, Sherman "Tim" Boyd Bibee, Sr. of the home; daughter, Susan Michelle "Cissy" Bibee Kensey (Tim) of Eden; sons, James Michael Bibee (Ashley) of Danville, John Curtis Bibee (Trina) of Eden; 6 grandchildren, Harley, Laycie, Noah, Sandra, Lona, Selah; 3 great-grandchildren, Bella, Carson, and Haven.In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her son, Sherman "Tim" Bibee, Jr.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com