Mary Sue Meeks Bibee
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Mary Sue Meeks Bibee

Eden — Mary Sue Meeks Bibee, 70, of Eden, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Hospice of Rockingham County's Gibson House in Reidsville, NC.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mary was born on October 3, 1951, in Eden, NC, to the late James Otis Meeks and Hettie Grace Price Meeks. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She worked as a quality auditor for Sara Lee. Mary enjoyed time with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Sherman "Tim" Boyd Bibee, Sr. of the home; daughter, Susan Michelle "Cissy" Bibee Kensey (Tim) of Eden; sons, James Michael Bibee (Ashley) of Danville, John Curtis Bibee (Trina) of Eden; 6 grandchildren, Harley, Laycie, Noah, Sandra, Lona, Selah; 3 great-grandchildren, Bella, Carson, and Haven.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her son, Sherman "Tim" Bibee, Jr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
