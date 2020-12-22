Cockerham, Mary Katheryn



1929 - 2020



Mary Katheryn "Sister" Cockerham, 91, of Greensboro, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.



Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Concord Friends Meeting Cemetery, while being mindful of social distancing and wearing face coverings.



Mary was a longtime member of Concord Friends Meeting. She was retired from P. Lorillard Tobacco Company after thirty-five years. She has overcome so much in her life, from pneumonia, to cancer, to losing close members of her family. In the last week I think she has decided that she is just tired of not being able to understand and remember everyone after about two years of fighting dementia. The last year she has had to talk to everyone she loves through a window... Soon she will be walking, hugging, and "making a joyful noise" again with friends and family in the presence of her Lord.



Along with her parents, Roy and Sula Stone, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cockerham; daughter, Juanita Cockerham Forsyth; son, Thomas Gray Cockerham; grandson, Randy Cockerham; brothers, Wallace, Jimmy, Kenneth, Billy, and Donald Stone; and her sister, Kay Stone Sauvageau.



She is survived by her children, Linda Armstrong Avery (Bill "Tiny"), Fred Cockerham (Patsy), Robert Cockerham (Vicky), and Debbie Kinley (Jeff); eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.