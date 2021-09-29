Menu
Mary Catherine Lester Fagg
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Fagg, Mary Catherine Lester

October 22, 1932 - September 26, 2021

Mary Catherine Lester Fagg went to her heavenly home Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Catherine was born October 22, 1932 to the late Cornelius and Lillian Crout Lester in Pelion, South Carolina. She graduated from Summerfield High School in 1950 and was retired from Lucent Technologies.

Catherine was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband, John D. Fagg; brothers, CA, Herbert Gene, and Jack Lester; and her sister, Marceline L. Burton.

Catherine is survived by her son, John Charles (Carol Jean) of Reidsville; daughter, Dianne Ryan Whitsett; granddaughter, Rebecca Suits Hartsough (Jason) of Birmingham, AL; and great-grandson, Jackson, and great-granddaughter, Jenna, of Birmingham, AL.

Also surviving are sisters, Fay Haralson and Frankie Wright; sister-in-law, Frances Lester, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Fagg, all of Greensboro, NC; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 30 at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church located at 100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC. Following the service, the family will receive guests on the church lawn. Masks will be required.

Memorials can be made to Gethsemane United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Penn Nursing Center for their care of our mother.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
Gethsemane United Methodist Church
100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC
Sep
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Gethsemane United Methodist Church
100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
