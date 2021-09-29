Fagg, Mary Catherine Lester



October 22, 1932 - September 26, 2021



Mary Catherine Lester Fagg went to her heavenly home Sunday, September 26, 2021.



Catherine was born October 22, 1932 to the late Cornelius and Lillian Crout Lester in Pelion, South Carolina. She graduated from Summerfield High School in 1950 and was retired from Lucent Technologies.



Catherine was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees.



Catherine was predeceased by her husband, John D. Fagg; brothers, CA, Herbert Gene, and Jack Lester; and her sister, Marceline L. Burton.



Catherine is survived by her son, John Charles (Carol Jean) of Reidsville; daughter, Dianne Ryan Whitsett; granddaughter, Rebecca Suits Hartsough (Jason) of Birmingham, AL; and great-grandson, Jackson, and great-granddaughter, Jenna, of Birmingham, AL.



Also surviving are sisters, Fay Haralson and Frankie Wright; sister-in-law, Frances Lester, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Fagg, all of Greensboro, NC; along with several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 30 at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church located at 100 NC-150, Greensboro, NC. Following the service, the family will receive guests on the church lawn. Masks will be required.



Memorials can be made to Gethsemane United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Penn Nursing Center for their care of our mother.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.