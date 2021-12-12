Ferchaud, Mary Spencer Watkins
1920 - 2021
Mary Spencer Watkins Ferchaud, age 101, passed away peacefully December 6, 2021 at her home at Well Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, NC where she resided since 1997.
Mary Spencer was born to the late Effie Blair Anderson Watkins and Lycurgus Cutler Watkins in Greensboro, NC on May 4, 1920. She grew up in Greensboro, attended Hollins College and graduated from The University of Chapel Hill where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She then went to NYC where she graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked briefly in New York before joining the American Red Cross, serving in England and Germany during WWII. It was during the war that she met her husband, Richard Ferchaud. They courted briefly before Richard and his troops were transferred and found themselves on the same ship coming back to the US after the war and were happily reunited. They married two years later on October 18, 1947, and soon settled and began raising their family in Shelby, NC where she was an active member of the community. Her greatest loves were her family, her church and traveling. Mary Spencer was a doting mother and a loving wife who treasured her role as homemaker and house wife. She loved history and travel, and she adored traveling the world and studying the history of each place she visited. She was an active member of The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer where she and her husband fulfilled many roles. Mary Spencer was an avid reader, especially enjoying Agatha Christy novels. She was a member of a ladies book club and bridge club and loved swimming every summer afternoon at the Cleveland Country Club pool.
Mary Spencer is survived by her son, Henry Cutler Ferchaud and daughter, Marguerite Ferchaud Mebane both of Shelby, NC. She also leaves behind many, many caring staff and friends at Well Spring including Kathryn Setchfield, Donna Tessitore, Carla Johnson, Roger Smith and many others who cared for her and loved her as family. We will be forever grateful for them.
A graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro, NC on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2 PM. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of NC, Inc. PO Box 14608 Greensboro, NC. 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberrryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.