Mary Johnson Gibson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Gibson, Mary Johnson

August 2, 1928 - July 1, 2021

Mary Johnson Gibson, 92, of Reidsville, went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, July 1, 2021 after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Reidsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Gordon Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at 813 Norman Street, Reidsville.

Mary was born in Rockingham County to the late William James Johnson and Minnie Bell Southard Johnson. She married Frank Gibson when she was 18 and they had 5 children, unfortunately being widowed at age 32. She was a member of Reidsville Pentecostal Holiness Church and retired from Zarn with 26 years of service. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake, especially pound cakes. She was preceded in death by two children, Brenda Faye Cullen and Alan Hunter Gibson; two sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Gibson Cobb (J.C.), Joan Gibson Gower (Elmo) and Kim Gibson Richardson (Ricky); grandchildren, Candice and Brian Cullen, Barrett Mitchell and Jordan Gower; 6 great grandchildren; and many special friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reidsville Pentecostal Holiness Church
415 Dameron Street, Reidsville, NC
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reidsville Pentecostal Holiness Church
415 Dameron Street, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I would like to express to the family how deeply sadden I was to hear of her passing. She was such a special person. she loved me and I loved her. I will always remember her. She loved to make me a pound cake and I throughly enjoyed it, every bite. I will keep you all in my prayers. I know that heaven is rejoicing because they truly received an Angel. If there is anything that Dr. Burdine and I can do for you please let us know.
Carla @ Dayspring Family Medicine
July 6, 2021
