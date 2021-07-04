Gibson, Mary Johnson
August 2, 1928 - July 1, 2021
Mary Johnson Gibson, 92, of Reidsville, went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, July 1, 2021 after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Reidsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Gordon Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at 813 Norman Street, Reidsville.
Mary was born in Rockingham County to the late William James Johnson and Minnie Bell Southard Johnson. She married Frank Gibson when she was 18 and they had 5 children, unfortunately being widowed at age 32. She was a member of Reidsville Pentecostal Holiness Church and retired from Zarn with 26 years of service. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake, especially pound cakes. She was preceded in death by two children, Brenda Faye Cullen and Alan Hunter Gibson; two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Gibson Cobb (J.C.), Joan Gibson Gower (Elmo) and Kim Gibson Richardson (Ricky); grandchildren, Candice and Brian Cullen, Barrett Mitchell and Jordan Gower; 6 great grandchildren; and many special friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.