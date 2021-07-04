I would like to express to the family how deeply sadden I was to hear of her passing. She was such a special person. she loved me and I loved her. I will always remember her. She loved to make me a pound cake and I throughly enjoyed it, every bite. I will keep you all in my prayers. I know that heaven is rejoicing because they truly received an Angel. If there is anything that Dr. Burdine and I can do for you please let us know.

Carla @ Dayspring Family Medicine July 6, 2021