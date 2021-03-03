Greene, Mary Jane (Lassiter)
October 18, 1934 - February 24, 2021
Mrs. Mary Jane L. Greene, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 peacefully at her residence in Greensboro, NC. Mary Jane was born October 18, 1934, in Greensboro, NC to the late John Hal Lassiter and Sallie Perkins Lassiter. She grew up in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Greensboro High School (now Grimsley) in 1952 and Greensboro College in 1956 with a degree in education. Following an early career as an elementary school teacher in the foothills of NC in Happy Valley and Greensboro, NC, Mary Jane was a homemaker and active volunteer. She was a longtime and faithful church member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church.
Mary Jane and her late husband of 50 years, Peter S. Greene, who grew up in Blowing Rock, NC, took residence in Blowing Rock and then moved to Greensboro to raise their family. Mary Jane and Pete loved to travel and spend lots of quiet moments together in their cabin in Blowing Rock. She enjoyed reading, card making, singing in the church choir, and talking on the phone to all of her most cherished friends.
Mary Jane is survived by her two children, Hal Lassiter Greene of Greensboro and Nettie Elizabeth Greene McKee and husband Frank McKee of Delray Beach, Florida. Her greatest joys in life were her two granddaughters, Taylor Jane McKee and Amy Lynn McKee, whom she loved and adored. Surviving is her sister-in-law Mary Caroline Greene Robbins of Hickory, NC, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing for friends and family Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home at 5926 W. Friendly Avenue from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This summer, Mary Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband, overlooking the beautiful mountain views at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Please share a fond memory or your condolences by visiting www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.