Mary Jane Greene
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Greene, Mary Jane (Lassiter)

October 18, 1934 - February 24, 2021

Mrs. Mary Jane L. Greene, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 peacefully at her residence in Greensboro, NC. Mary Jane was born October 18, 1934, in Greensboro, NC to the late John Hal Lassiter and Sallie Perkins Lassiter. She grew up in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Greensboro High School (now Grimsley) in 1952 and Greensboro College in 1956 with a degree in education. Following an early career as an elementary school teacher in the foothills of NC in Happy Valley and Greensboro, NC, Mary Jane was a homemaker and active volunteer. She was a longtime and faithful church member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church.

Mary Jane and her late husband of 50 years, Peter S. Greene, who grew up in Blowing Rock, NC, took residence in Blowing Rock and then moved to Greensboro to raise their family. Mary Jane and Pete loved to travel and spend lots of quiet moments together in their cabin in Blowing Rock. She enjoyed reading, card making, singing in the church choir, and talking on the phone to all of her most cherished friends.

Mary Jane is survived by her two children, Hal Lassiter Greene of Greensboro and Nettie Elizabeth Greene McKee and husband Frank McKee of Delray Beach, Florida. Her greatest joys in life were her two granddaughters, Taylor Jane McKee and Amy Lynn McKee, whom she loved and adored. Surviving is her sister-in-law Mary Caroline Greene Robbins of Hickory, NC, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing for friends and family Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home at 5926 W. Friendly Avenue from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This summer, Mary Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband, overlooking the beautiful mountain views at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Please share a fond memory or your condolences by visiting www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Janice C Herblin
March 13, 2021
Thinking of you and your family ..... sending love and prayers
Jean Sungenis
March 5, 2021
Hal & family: I´m so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I liked her very much growing up at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. May God be with you & family through this sorrowful time! Much love & prayers!
Terri Walker Dowell
March 4, 2021
Mary Jane and my mother, Betty Ruth were best friends and classmates from grade school through senior high. They loved each other dearly and remained close friends. May they rejoice to be reunited in Heaven!
Myra Kay Moore
March 3, 2021
Nettie- I am so sorry to hear about your Mother. I always enjoyed seeing and talking with your Mother & Dad at Hamilton Lakes Pool. They were fine people. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Coach Ron Hartsook
Ron Hartsook
March 3, 2021
