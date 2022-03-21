Hayes, Mary Key Ware



June 30, 1940 - March 13, 2022



Mary Key Ware Hayes, born June 30th 1940, went to be with the Lord on March 19th 2022. Mary got to say goodbye to her father Earnest Key, mother Etta Dyson, brother Tommy Perkins, sister Georgiann Emerson, sister Cora Bussell, sister Dorothy McGee, son Frankie Ware, and husband David Hayes. Her loving family still on Earth includes her daughter Flora Ellington and Flora's husband Bruce, son William Ware, son David Ware and David's wife Billie Jo, sister Jean Isley, brother Frankie Dyson and Frankie's wife Rita, sister-in-law Glenda Perkins, brother-in-law Ralph Emerson, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (with another great-grandchild due on Mary's birthday), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church and retiree of Kmart and Carolina House. She was a kind and loving person with a servant's heart. Her selfless love showed in the joy she got in helping others. Not a Thanksgiving or Christmas went by without Mary washing a sink full of dishes before dessert was finished. Mary was the best bargain hunter who would travel hours to find deals. She loved generously blessing others with her great finds. She was also the queen of shelling beans, faster and more thorough than anyone else in the family. Although she had a big family, she never forgot who liked their fudge with or without nuts at Christmas. Mary was always ready to share laughs and homemade Chex Mix at holiday parties.



While she's humming "Amazing Grace" and looking down on us in Heaven, loved ones will be together for visitation at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Monday March 21st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Her service will be held at Eastside Baptist Church in Reidsville on Tuesday March 22nd at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory to Eastside Baptist Church.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2022.