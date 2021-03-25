Hector, Mary
GREENSBORO - Mary Alice Maddox Hector transitioned from this earthly plane Sunday, March 21, 2021. Born in 1946 to Alexander and Mary Hall Maddox in Cleveland County, her family later moved to Lawndale where she graduated from Douglas High School.
An entrepreneur, Ms. Hector owned a beauty salon in Washington, DC, and then Alicia's Beauty Salon for over 30 years in Greensboro across from Bennett College on Gorrell Street, and later across from North Carolina A&T on East Market Street. She was a mother figure to many students, treating her clients as if they were her own children. Ms. Hector is remembered by family and friends as a true light within the community. Those lucky enough to meet her never forgot Mary Hector and her giving spirit.
Ms. Hector is preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd Hector; sons Kara-Deon and Karl-Dana Maddox; sisters Geneva Maddox Ussery and Juanita Maddox Dillingham; and brothers Jerry, Alexander "June," and Willie Carl. She is survived by her son Quentin A. Fears; sister Andrea Maddox Lee; long-time friends James Clyburn and Jeanette Jones.
Public viewing will begin on Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Henry R. Davis, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church, will deliver the words of comfort.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2021.