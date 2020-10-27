Johnson, Mary Helen Billings
1941 - 2020
Mary Helen Billings Johnson left this world on Saturday evening, October 24, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, four daughters, one son, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Helen gave her life to serve God, alongside her husband, Walter Gwyn Johnson, in their ministries and missionary work to lead others to Christ throughout this country. She ministered through music as a vocalist and recording artist with the Faith Gospel Singers.
Our mother loved our father and her family immensely. She also loved growing beautiful flowers, her many critters throughout the years, Carolina beaches, and a good rope swing hung high in a sturdy tree. Her life touched so many. Our hearts are broken but we know she is with the Lord and her departed family and friends who greeted her with open arms. We love you, mom, and we will see you again.
Helen's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 29 at Faith Baptist Church, 3106 South Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407 followed by interment at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Johnson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 27, 2020.