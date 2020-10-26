Knight, Mary Helen Moore
May 16, 1931 - October 24, 2020
MADISON - Mary Helen Moore Knight, 89, left this earthly life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Comer's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Randy Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Mrs. Knight was born on May 16, 1931 in Rockingham County to the late Johnny Moore and Ellie Wilkins Moore. Helen was a member of the Huntsville Ladies Auxiliary and Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, where she faithfully worked in the nursery until her health declined. She retired from Washington Mills after forty plus years of service and would volunteer her time to help organizations such as the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross. In her younger years, Helen enjoyed traveling, camping and playing softball with her husband and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Knight; son, Randy Grayling Knight and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Ricky D. Knight and wife, Linda of Madison; grandchildren, Adam T. Knight, Lucas Knight, Sr., Clint I. Knight and Erica N. Knight; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jr., Ella Rae and Grace Grayling Knight, Cheslyn and Zaelyn Knight and Elliott and Ryland Brooks; brothers, Curvie "Cub" Moore and Walter J. Moore and wife, Betty; sisters, Gracie M. Mabe and husband, Orville and Pat M. James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntsville Ladies Auxiliary, 1133 Sardis Church Rd., Madison, NC 27025 and/or Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Special thanks to the staff at North Pointe Assisted Living for their attentive care.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 26, 2020.