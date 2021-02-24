Hix, Mary Hilda
October 22, 1926 - February 19, 2021
High Point – Mary Hilda Hix, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021.
Mary was born in Montgomery County, NC on October 22, 1926 to the late Guy Fletcher Hix and Emma Loflin Hix. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Margie Morgan and Iva Booker and a brother, James Hix.
Mary was a member of Vickrey United Methodist Church where she was active in all aspects of the church and served faithfully as a dedicated Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, and choir member. In addition she served on many committees including the Administrative Board, Homecoming and the Pastor Parish committees. Mary also spent countless hours serving with the United Methodist Women. She was loved by her Sunday school students and youth groups. She was strong in her faith and love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
For almost 40 years, Mary lived with and supported her mother at the home. Mary had no children but was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Mary was very talented at crocheting and crafts. She crocheted hats for newborns, school kids and the homeless. Mary got a delight from thank you notes received for the hats she made for her great-niece's school kids. Mary also enjoyed making handmade cards with her sisters Peggy and Margie.
Mary will be remembered as a very compassionate, giving and loving person.
Mary is survived by her last remaining sibling, Peggy Deaton, and her sister-in-law, Rae Nell Hix, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, officiated by Reverend Caroline Franks, Reverend Jim Raines and Reverend Joey Baynes.
Due to COVID restrictions and to ensure everyone's safety, social distancing and wearing of face masks are required.
Burial will follow at Vickrey United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Vickrey United Methodist Church, 5348 Vickrey Chapel Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407.
