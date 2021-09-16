Hughes-Denny, Mary J.
GREENSBORO - Mary J. Hughes-Denny, 87, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Beacon Place.
She was born in Guilford County on July 17, 1934 to Douglas Hughes and Lillian Cobb Hughes.
She graduated from James B. Dudley High School, class of 1952. She later received a certificate in early childhood education from Newark State College and a cosmetology degree from Maco Beauty College. Many years later she received her realtor's and broker's license and owned and operated Hughes-Denny Properties.
Survivors include children, Victor Denny and Vito Jones; brothers, John "JC" Hughes; sisters, Dorothy Henderson, Julia James (Mark); sister-in-law, Sandra Hughes; brother-in-law, Doug White; a host of relatives and friends.
Public viewing will begin today from 12 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September, 17, 2021 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 200 N. Regan Street. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the family visitation at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.