Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary J. Hughes-Denny
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Hughes-Denny, Mary J.

GREENSBORO - Mary J. Hughes-Denny, 87, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Beacon Place.

She was born in Guilford County on July 17, 1934 to Douglas Hughes and Lillian Cobb Hughes.

She graduated from James B. Dudley High School, class of 1952. She later received a certificate in early childhood education from Newark State College and a cosmetology degree from Maco Beauty College. Many years later she received her realtor's and broker's license and owned and operated Hughes-Denny Properties.

Survivors include children, Victor Denny and Vito Jones; brothers, John "JC" Hughes; sisters, Dorothy Henderson, Julia James (Mark); sister-in-law, Sandra Hughes; brother-in-law, Doug White; a host of relatives and friends.

Public viewing will begin today from 12 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September, 17, 2021 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 200 N. Regan Street. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the family visitation at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Sep
17
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Bethel A.M.E. Church
200 N. Regan Stree, NC
Sep
17
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Bethel A.M.E. Church
200 N. Regan Street, NC
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bethel A.M.E. Church
200 N. Regan Street, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thanks for selling me my 1st home in 2001! You will be truly miss.
LaTonya Ward
Other
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results