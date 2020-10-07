Smith, Mary Jane Brown
April 9, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Mary Jane Brown Smith, age 88, passed away October 4, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Mary was born on April 9, 1932 to the late Florence Amos Brown and George Robert Brown. She later married Clyde Kenneth Smith and moved to Stoneville. In 2012 she decided she was done with cold weather and headed south to sunny Florida to be near her only child and beloved son (Kenneth Allen Smith) and daughter-in-law (Patricia Stone-Smith). Mary did not have traditional grandchildren but was blessed with two wonderful grand doggies (Maggie and Barney Fife).
Sadly, she was the last of her family and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law and her nieces and nephews.
In 2018 everyone decided it was way too hot in Florida and so back to North Carolina they all came.
Mary was a devoted mother and fabulous mother-in-law, she was a friend to all who met her and was a stalwart believer in our maker. She absolutely NEVER met a stranger and could brighten your day with her infectious smile.
She had a passion for needlework and would begin in late summer making Christmas presents using her God-given talents. Many of us are lucky to have some of her lovely works of art.
Her life will be celebrated on October 8, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC. There will be a visitation from 12 until 2 p.m. (at the funeral home) with the service beginning at 2. Interment will be attended later by her son and daughter-in-law only. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.