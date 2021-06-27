Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary S. Kelly
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Kelly, Mary S.

September 19, 1929 - June 20, 2021

Mary Surratt Kelly, 91 of Greensboro passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mary was born in Greensboro on September 17, 1929 to the late William Lorenzo Surratt and Emma Bingham Surratt. She was a lifelong resident of Greensboro and a retired employee of Newman Machine Company. She was a 1946 graduate of Bessemer High School and a 1947 Graduate of High Point College. Mary was a longtime member of the former Bessemer United Methodist Church where she was active in the U.M.W and sang in the Church Choir. In more recent years she became a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church. Mary served as a loving caregiver to her husband Joe Kelly Sr. during his illness, and had the utmost love for her family. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends especially playing Gin Rummy and Dominoes.

She is survived by her sons, Joe S. Kelly, Jr (Susie) and William Michael Kelly, grandchildren, Bradley Kelly and Phillip Kelly, and great grandchildren, Kaylie, Porter and Beau.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday at the Funeral Home.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Jun
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Jun
29
Interment
3:15p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heartfelt condolences to Joe, Mike, and the whole family. Wishing peace and strength for you all as you deal with this loss.
Terry Williams
Other
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results