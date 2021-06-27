Kelly, Mary S.September 19, 1929 - June 20, 2021Mary Surratt Kelly, 91 of Greensboro passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.Mary was born in Greensboro on September 17, 1929 to the late William Lorenzo Surratt and Emma Bingham Surratt. She was a lifelong resident of Greensboro and a retired employee of Newman Machine Company. She was a 1946 graduate of Bessemer High School and a 1947 Graduate of High Point College. Mary was a longtime member of the former Bessemer United Methodist Church where she was active in the U.M.W and sang in the Church Choir. In more recent years she became a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church. Mary served as a loving caregiver to her husband Joe Kelly Sr. during his illness, and had the utmost love for her family. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends especially playing Gin Rummy and Dominoes.She is survived by her sons, Joe S. Kelly, Jr (Susie) and William Michael Kelly, grandchildren, Bradley Kelly and Phillip Kelly, and great grandchildren, Kaylie, Porter and Beau.The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday at the Funeral Home.