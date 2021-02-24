Collins, Mary Lou "Lucy" Ray



July 27, 1929 - February 21, 2021



Mary Lou "Lucy" Ray Collins passed away on February 21, 2021 at the age of 91.



She was born on July 27, 1929 in Greensboro, NC to William Chalmers and Myrtle Lee Ray. She was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School. After graduation she moved to Washington, DC and worked for the Pentagon. While working for the Pentagon, she met her future husband, Junior Lee (JL) on a blind date. After moving back to Greensboro, she went to work for JA King & Company and retired after 27 years of service.



Lucy was loved by all who met her. She was kind, loving, humble and the most gentle soul you ever met. She was very fond of nature, especially birds, and could not only recognize them by sight, but also by song. She loved working crosswords and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.



In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Lee Collins, and her siblings, Bob, John, Claude, Jennie and Frank and her oldest grandson, Sgt. Nicholas Ray Gibbs. She is survived by her children, Debbie Collins Halstead, Kevin Collins, Lisa Collins and Samantha Collins Hefner. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Erica Ford (Mike), Aubrey Barrett, Marissa Sellers, Cassidy, Colton and Skylar Hefner, Joshua, Rhianna and Noah Collins and great-grandchildren, Rayleigh and Raylan Ford and Ryder Sellers.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Guilford County.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.