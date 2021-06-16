Mary Miller



Reidsville — Mary Lee Williams Miller, 91, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial park with Rev. Floyd Repass officiating.



Mary was born in Stoneville, NC to the late Robert P. Williams and Pearl Hurd Williams. She loved to shop and made handcrafted wreaths for many years. Most of all, she loved her family and her Lord and Savior.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Pete Miller; 3 sisters and 6 brothers.



She is survived by her daughter, Melody M Nixon (Wayne); grandson, Michael Trey Wilson; stepgrandchildren, Denver and Michelle Nixon; brother, George Williams, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a loving extended family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.