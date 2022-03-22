Menu
Mary Lou and Willie Mack "Bill" Nesbit
Nesbit, Mary Lou and Willie Mack "Bill"

On March 5, 2022, Mary Lou Nesbit joined her husband, Willie Mack (Bill), who left us on May 6, 2021. Bill and Mary Lou were married 69 years. They loved their children, John (deceased), Leigh, Lynn (Edie), Cathy (Dick), grandchildren (7) and great-grandchildren (8). And gave their time, support and love to their church and community. Please join us for a celebration of life on April 2, 2022, 11 a.m., at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church
1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leigh , Lynn and Cathy ... So sorry to hear of Moms passing ....We know she's in a better place ..... Stay Safe !!! van
Van Fleming
March 22, 2022
