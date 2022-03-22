Nesbit, Mary Lou and Willie Mack "Bill"
On March 5, 2022, Mary Lou Nesbit joined her husband, Willie Mack (Bill), who left us on May 6, 2021. Bill and Mary Lou were married 69 years. They loved their children, John (deceased), Leigh, Lynn (Edie), Cathy (Dick), grandchildren (7) and great-grandchildren (8). And gave their time, support and love to their church and community. Please join us for a celebration of life on April 2, 2022, 11 a.m., at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1130 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 22, 2022.