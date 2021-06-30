Mary Newton



Ruffin — Mary Elizabeth Tice Newton, 86, of Ruffin, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at UNC Rockingham Health Care.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Newton will lie in state at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday for anyone who would like to pay their respects.



Mary was born in Wadesboro, NC on June 5, 1935, a daughter of Frank and Donie Tice, both deceased. She was retired from Fieldcrest Mills.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Joseph Newton; her sister, Betty Meachum; and her brothers, Charles Tice, Frank Tice, Robert Tice, John Tice and Richard Tice.



Mary is survived by her children, Paul "Bernie" Newton and wife Ginger of Pelham, Deborah Newton of Reidsville, Carol Motsinger and husband Phillip of Stoneville; her sister, Frances Rumbley and husband Larry of Eden; her brothers, Billy Tice of Lilesville, NC, Tommy Tice of Wadesboro; her grandchildren, Kristy Bateman, Jessica Price, Ashley Tilley, Justin Ellison, Jeremy Apple, Matthew Stone, Jacob Stone; and her great-grandchildren, Ronald Martin "Trey" Price III and Brayden Tilley.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.