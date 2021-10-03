Pridgen, Mary "Doll"
December 3, 1943 - September 5, 2021
Mary Catherine "Doll" Sadlowski Pridgen, age 77, wife of Jimmy Ray Pridgen, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Born in Rocky Mount, Doll was the daughter of the late Floyd Joseph Sadlowski and Eva Catherine Wiggins Sadlowski. In addition to her husband of 55 years, Doll is survived by her son, Edward Brent Pridgen (Kelly); her daughter, Renee Pridgen Grubbs (Ephraim); six grandchildren, Kendall, Brenner, Lieph, Adam, Eli, and Noah; a brother, Joseph Walter Sadlowski (Mary); and two sisters, Amelia Mae Sadlowski Carr (Drew), and Deborah Ann Sadlowski Verbeck (Joe).
Doll and her husband Jimmy relocated numerous times within the state before planting their roots in Jamestown 31 years ago. Never once did she complain about moving; instead, she made the most of it while making several friends along the way. Doll was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and took great pride in her role as the coordinator of the church's Outreach Thrift Center. She also volunteered her time with the babies at the church's Mothers of Preschoolers program. When her children were growing up, she enjoyed substitute teaching at their school and chaperoning school field trips. Doll loved spending time with her friends playing bunco as well as dining with her breast cancer support group. Family was a top priority to Doll, but she had an extra soft spot for her six grandchildren. She loved attending their ball games, performances, and even joined in on hunting trips. She was certainly their biggest fan.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main Street, Jamestown, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jamestown United Methodist Church Outreach Thrift Center, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, North Carolina 27282, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, or to a charity of your choosing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gustav Magrinat and his staff for their care of Mrs. Pridgen.
.
