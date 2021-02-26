Menu
Mary Lorene Ridenhour Shelor
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Shelor, Mary Lorene Ridenhour

February 3, 1927 - February 20, 2021

Mary Lorene Ridenhour Shelor, 94, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC.

Lorene was born on February 3, 1927 in Rowan County to Mary Yarborough and Charles Ralph Ridenhour. A native of Salisbury, NC, she was a retired elementary school teacher in Greensboro where she lived for over 30 years. Lorene and her first husband, C. Thomas White, Jr., were charter members of Christ United Methodist Church and later members at Irving Park UMC. She was always a woman of faith and an active supporter of each church she attended. After retirement she moved to Meadows of Dan, VA, where she savored her gardening, square dancing, and time with friends. There she was a member of Mayberry Presbyterian Church. Ten years ago she moved to Brookridge in Winston-Salem and became a member of Maple Springs UMC. At Brookridge, she enjoyed her many new friends there, bridge playing, and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her first husband, C. Thomas White, Jr., and her second husband, E. Lester Shelor; two brothers, Ralph Ridenhour, Jr. and Henry Ridenhour; and a sister, Helen Goodman.

She is survived by sister Berniece Jones of Clayton and three children: Tom White (Nancy Tove) of Cary, Jim White (Jennifer) of Greensboro, and Beth Juran (Peter) of Winston-Salem. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. All will miss "Granny 'Rene," her special care to make each their favorite dessert for their birthday, and her love of the beach. She was always a faithful Wake Forest fan.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Maple Springs UMC's Music Ministries or Food Pantry, Crisis Control of Winston-Salem, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com.

Salem Funerals & Cremations

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.