Smith, Mary McLean
Mary McLean Smith, 84, passed away June 23, 2021.
Family visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. A 1:30 p.m. burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Greensboro, NC.
Mary was born September 24, 1936 in Greensboro to the late Claude McLean, Sr., and Beulah Martin McLean. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Always with a giving heart, Mary made extra efforts to help those in need. She loved gardening and cooking, and was famous for her buttermilk pies, poundcakes and fried apple pies. She served as an usher and cook during vacation Bible school at her church. For her family, Mary leaves a wonderful legacy through her loving advice and humble spirit.
She is preceded in death by her husband Barnard Smith and a son-in-law, Arnold Bass.
She is survived by her children, Shelia Bass, Clayton Smith, Shannon Smith (Florestine), Mark Smith (Patricia), Bernard Smith (Shirley) and Rhonda Smith; God Daughters, Karla Brandon and Lois Williams; sister, Bessie White, 9 granddaughters, 1 grandson, numerous great-grandchildren and a grand dog.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.