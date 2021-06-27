Menu
Mary McLean Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Smith, Mary McLean

Mary McLean Smith, 84, passed away June 23, 2021.

Family visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. A 1:30 p.m. burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Greensboro, NC.

Mary was born September 24, 1936 in Greensboro to the late Claude McLean, Sr., and Beulah Martin McLean. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Always with a giving heart, Mary made extra efforts to help those in need. She loved gardening and cooking, and was famous for her buttermilk pies, poundcakes and fried apple pies. She served as an usher and cook during vacation Bible school at her church. For her family, Mary leaves a wonderful legacy through her loving advice and humble spirit.

She is preceded in death by her husband Barnard Smith and a son-in-law, Arnold Bass.

She is survived by her children, Shelia Bass, Clayton Smith, Shannon Smith (Florestine), Mark Smith (Patricia), Bernard Smith (Shirley) and Rhonda Smith; God Daughters, Karla Brandon and Lois Williams; sister, Bessie White, 9 granddaughters, 1 grandson, numerous great-grandchildren and a grand dog.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Jun
28
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Maplewood
235 Bingham St, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To The Smith Family. It is with heartfelt Sympathy. It saddens my heart to hear of your Mother's passing. Just know friends are here for you if you need them. Your Mother I know will be missed. I will remember the family in prayer and pray God will give you strength as well. Sincerely, Wylene
Wylene
June 27, 2021
My Condolences to the Family!
Ronjit Maynard
June 27, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Darla Shaw
June 27, 2021
Darla Shaw and Pam Jones
June 27, 2021
To the Smith Family, We share in your loss and our prayers and hope for peace are with you. Belinda
Belinda Harden-Crews
June 27, 2021
