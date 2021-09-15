Sutton, Mary Ann



July 11, 1943 - September 11, 2021



Mary Ann Sutton, age 78, sadly passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 after a long battle with the COVID-19 virus.



Mary Ann was born on July 11, 1943 in Elizabeth City, NC. For the remainder of her life, Mary Ann continued to live on the very same farmland that her parents raised her on as a child. She enjoyed planting flowers, attending church, singing hymns, and spending time with friends and family. She was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of Shannon Hills Bible Chapel.



Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Sutton, and two sons; David Sutton and Daniel Sutton, as well as two grandchildren; Kristen Sutton and Sean Sutton.



Her family's heart aches without her here, but she will live on in all of us. Mary Ann was kind and full of love to give to others. She was known for her sweet nature and unconditional love for her family.



A graveside service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.