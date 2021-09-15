Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
Sutton, Mary Ann
July 11, 1943 - September 11, 2021
Mary Ann Sutton, age 78, sadly passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 after a long battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Mary Ann was born on July 11, 1943 in Elizabeth City, NC. For the remainder of her life, Mary Ann continued to live on the very same farmland that her parents raised her on as a child. She enjoyed planting flowers, attending church, singing hymns, and spending time with friends and family. She was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of Shannon Hills Bible Chapel.
Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Sutton, and two sons; David Sutton and Daniel Sutton, as well as two grandchildren; Kristen Sutton and Sean Sutton.
Her family's heart aches without her here, but she will live on in all of us. Mary Ann was kind and full of love to give to others. She was known for her sweet nature and unconditional love for her family.
A graveside service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.
Amy and I are so very sorry and heartbroken for the loss of Mary Ann. We will miss her so much. David and Daniel, you and your father Mike and family are in our prayers. We regret missing her funeral and seeing the family.
Margaret Southern & Family
Friend
September 23, 2021
Mary Ann was my second cousin. I always looked forward to seeing her at the Fields Family Reunions. I am praying for comfort for her family.
Priscilla Jennings
September 16, 2021
She was a cousin and will be missed. We always looked forward to seeing Mary Ann and Mike at our Family gathering each year. She was such a sweet, kind person. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
Bonna Woodard Jones
Family
September 16, 2021
I am very sad over the loss of my first cousin, sweet Mary Ann. I had not seen her in about 3 years, but we talked on the phone once in a while. I wish I could come to her grave side funeral, but I am 90 years old and no one to drive me. The grandchildren of John Calvin and Ida Florence Coble Fields are very few now. I think only 3 of us girls are left and 2 boys. There use to be 33 of us. May God bless each of you at this very sad time.