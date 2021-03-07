Volckmann, Ms. Mary "Jane" GreenDecember 31, 1935 - February 28, 2021Born Mary "Jane" Green in Washington DC on December 31, 1935.Jane passed at 85 years on 6:30AM on Sunday 28 February 2021 of various natural causes as well as complications due to COVID-19 at Greenhaven in Greensboro, NC.Daughter and only child of father, Edwin Carter Green and mother, Naomi Gertrude (née Carson) Green.The family raised their daughter Jane in Arlington, VA, where she graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1954.Following a BA degree with honors for Political Science and Economics from Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, VA, Jane relocated back to Arlington, VA and began a highly recognized and awarded 30-year career with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Washington, DC, ultimately becoming Deputy Branch Chief, Flight Systems Resources Div, Office of Space Flight.Throughout her life, Jane had been an avid patron of culture, music, theater and the arts, as well as many charitable causes.In her later years, she dedicated her life to family, church, community, travel, literature, and a herculean "Descendants of Jacob George Wickline and Maria Catharine Spahr" (her maternal grandmother's ancestry) genealogy project, for 11 Years coauthored and co-researched with Margueritte Flack Ratliff.Survived by son, Russell W. Volckmann, III and daughter-in-law Yoshiko Sawada-Volckmann in San Francisco, CA; Cousins and childhood best friends, George Graham Carson, Camilla "Cammy" Chamberlain, Charles "Whit" Harnsberger of Edgewater, MD; Douglas C. McLearen of Harrisburg, PA; Eloise Elaine (née Carson) Palmer in Thousand Oaks, CA—as well as her children, Eric Eugene Fox, Lori Fox Sandoval, Susan Fox Sciarillo, and Patricia Fox Binns.Preceded in death by her parents; Cousin and best friend Rebecca "Becky" McLearen Wood, next to whom Jane will be interred at New Garden Friends Cemetery at lot #398.Memorial services will be deferred until after pandemic related gathering restrictions have eased. Please do not send flowers at this time. Memorial fund donations are quite welcome now at Christ United Methodist Church. Online donations, more information:Please select "Memorial/ Honorarium" and include note "In Loving Memory of Mary Jane Green Volckmann"Forbis & Dick5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410