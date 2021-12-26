Watson, Mary Kathryn (Kathy) McDaniel
Mary Kathryn (Kathy) McDaniel Watson of Kernersville passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Hospice Home of High Point.
Kathy was born on October 13, 1953 in High Point, NC as an only child to parents Neil Gilford McDaniel and Betty Gilbert (Hill) McDaniel, both who preceded her in death. The young family made several early moves, finally landing in Jamesville, NC, where her father became the high school science teacher (much to her chagrin, as she had Dad for all of her science subjects). Kathy graduated from Jamesville High School in 1971 and attended East Carolina University.
Kathy began her career as a medical laboratory technician, a path that led her to Illinois and Georgia before settling in Burlington, NC where she worked for Biomedical Reference Labs (now Labcorp) for many years.
In 1988 Kathy married Lane Watson and became a stepmother. Soon thereafter, she enrolled in the RN program at Alamance Community College, and three years later graduated with honors, thus becoming the third-generation nurse in her family.
Kathy worked for several years at Duke University Medical Center - first as an oncology nurse and later as part of the Duke oncology clinical trials team. She then joined Hospice of Alamance - Caswell as a part-time home visit nurse. Over the next several decades Kathy became a full-time nurse at the Hospice Home in Burlington, and eventually Director of the Hospice Home. She ended her career as an occupational health nurse at Honda Jet in Greensboro.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Lane, stepsons Randy (and her loved daughter-in-law, Shannon) and Michael Watson, the special loves of her life - grandchildren Emma and Dylan Watson, a close cousin Linda (Wolfy) Unger, and her heartfelt close friend, Susan Arey. Also dear to her heart were her many four-legged animals including Katie, Abby, and Molly.
The family wishes to thank the staffs at the Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont for their exceptional care over the past fourteen months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Rich and Thompson Chapel in Graham. Officiating will be the Rev. M.J. Tucci. The family will receive friends following the service. Kathy's ashes will be scattered on the pastures of their former home where she and Lane lovingly fostered and owned horses for the better part of two decades.
Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com
.
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service
207 E. Elm Street, Graham, NC 27253
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.