Mary & I worked together at Moses Cone Hospital for many years. I have so many fond memories of her & out time together on 5500. She was a great nurse who took excellent care of her patients. She was so proud of her children & often spoke about them. My prayers to Jim & all the family during this difficult time. May God grant you peace & comfort in the days ahead as you celebrate a life well lived.

Jean Mabe September 22, 2021