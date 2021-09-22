Woods, MaryAnn
MaryAnn Hall Woods, age 80, of Whitsett, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19th. She was born on September 7, 1941, to Arthur and Opal Hall in Statesville, North Carolina.
MaryAnn was a caregiver both professionally and personally. She graduated from Rowan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1962 and began her lifelong career in medicine at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. During her 44 years at Moses Cone, she worked as a registered nurse in the emergency room, newborn nursery, psychiatry ward and cardiac care unit. She also worked in medical records and utilization review. At the end of her career, she helped launch and run the hospital's care management program, advocating for patients' rights. Ever the nurse, she was available day and night to answer any medical question from her friends and family.
MaryAnn was a member of the Red Cross as well as women's professional associations. She met her future husband James T. Woods while volunteering for the Red Cross at a Greensboro Generals hockey game. They wedded on August 7th, 1966, and were married for 55 years. MaryAnn was also a long-term member of Gethsemane Methodist Church in Greensboro.
She loved to bake and cook, and was especially known for her cakes, pies, chocolate candies and homemade preserves. MaryAnn was an excellent seamstress, making her own wedding dress. Also a savvy businesswoman, she loved Carolina basketball and never missed a game.
MaryAnn is survived by her husband Jim Woods; sister-in-law Susan Thorburn of Wilmington; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and David Karnes of Evanston, IL; and daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and David Chrisco of McLeansville. She is the loving grandmother of Katie, Josh, Tyler, Landin, Emory, August, Reece and Alexandra, as well as the loving great-grandmother of Evan, nieces, Lisa and Tina and numerous cousins.
Please join us in the celebration of her life at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service at 1118 N Elm Street in Greensboro on Friday evening, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Forbis and Dick with a graveside burial service following immediately at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Boulevard in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her memory.
