Maryellen L. Forsythe
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Maryellen L. Forsythe

Climax — Maryellen L. Forsythe, 79, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 2 at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Calvary Church
1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC
Stan, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Maryellen was an awesome teacher and will be missed. My prayers are with you & the family.
Keisha Ragsdale
Work
January 2, 2022
Stan. I am sorry for your loss. Maryellen was a fun, caring and special person. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Val Hopkins
January 1, 2022
Stan We are so sorry for your loss. MaryEllen was a wonderful lady and will be missed. We are here for you if you need us. Just know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tommy and Susie Simpson
Work
December 31, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort for Stan and Family. Mary Ellen was a wonderful person.
Dee Perry
December 31, 2021
