James, Matthew Morris
Matthew Morris James, 30, of Greensboro, NC died November 26, 2020 in his sleep at home. A celebration of Matt's life will be held when public health considerations permit, hopefully around the time of his birthday. He was born on June 14, 1990 to Liz and Alex James. Matt dealt with a number of challenges in his too-short life: muscular dystrophy, development delays, and autism. His early years were difficult for him and for those who loved him. And very loved he was, by his family and a huge community of friends. Through that love, along with some maturity and medication, Matt blossomed into a caring adult without ever losing his sweet, child-like qualities. He loved greeting people, telling all women they were pretty and all men they were sexy beasts. Matt was happiest when he was on the move, going for long rides in his powerchair or riding in his van to an event. Along with his twin brother, Will (who died last year), Matt loved going to ball games, movies, Sonic, church, music in the park, the zoo, or even just simple errands. Any outing was greeted with a sense of adventure. He was treated as a celebrity everywhere he went. He loved WWE wrestling, animals, music, and was crazy for Christmas. He listened to Christmas songs year round and in recent years celebrated a mini-Christmas on the 25th of each month. Matt loved to relax in his whirlpool tub while listening to music, preferably with a lady friend beside him. His progressive disease required him to use a ventilator for the last 10 years, but it didn't stop him from going out and living his life to the fullest. Matt had a strong will to live which brought him back from numerous brushes with death. He leaves us with hearts full of many happy memories. You taught us so much. We're proud of you. We love you. Well done, Matt! Matt was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Little, with whom he had a special bond. He is survived by his parents, grandmother Betty Little, uncles Danny Wright (Heather), Chris Wright (Chris), Aunt Anne Vandekatsey (Rene), a number of cousins, innumerable friends, and the entire roster of the WWE. Memorial contributions can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 1500 Pinecroft Rd, Suite 109 Greensboro, NC 27407. A Facebook fundraiser for MDA under the name Matt James is available through 12/31.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.