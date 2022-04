Maurice Stevenson Winnix



Greensboro — Maurice Stevenson Winnix, 61, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at H.W. Fields Cathedral, 1515 Willow Rd., with visitation 30 minutes prior to service. A viewing will be today at Callands Funeral Home from 1 to 7 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2022.