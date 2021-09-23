Very rarely do you meet someone and spend just a short time with them and yet there is a lasting impression leaving you thinking about an opportunity that could have drawn you in closer to developing a possible and positive friendship. This is a missed opportunity but, what I will remember most is the laughs we shared in the short time we knew each other. R.I.P Mavis. I will be lifting the family up in prayer now and in the days to come. Blessings. Vanessa Saunders

Vanessa Saunders Acquaintance September 22, 2021