Greensboro — Mavis Carmon, 63, died Saturday, September 18, 2021. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, September 24 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Mavis and I grew up in Power House Of Deliverance such a loving sweet lady. Marvis you will be truly missed.
Angelenna Covington
Friend
September 24, 2021
Mavis was a caring and God fearing individual. I can recount the days of her out reach and professionalism when helping the many citizens that came into the City Managers Office in Greensboro, NC. She was a dedicated employee and always treated people with respect. We have suffered a great loss and she will be remembered for her dedication to God and helping people. My heart hurts today because she was a true friend. Her laughter and concern for others really stood out. R.I.P. Mavis!
James & Malta Howerton- Dade City, Florida
James M. Howerton
Work
September 24, 2021
Mavis was a sweet and caring person who always made you smile when you were in her presence. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.
Lisa Shoffner
Friend
September 23, 2021
To the family, I am sending prayers of comfort and strength to you all during this difficult time. Mavis always exhibited a Christ like spirit and it was absolutely a joy to be in her presence. She will be greatly missed.
Elizabeth Henderson McKinnon
Friend
September 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lesia Summers
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of this sweet soul. Mavis was one of the kindest person's I encountered in the Hampton Homes neighborhood and throughout our years in school. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Betty McCallum Douglas
Acquaintance
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Our deepest sympathy and warmest thoughts go out to you and family.
Rex and Sheryl Morehead
September 23, 2021
Very rarely do you meet someone and spend just a short time with them and yet there is a lasting impression leaving you thinking about an opportunity that could have drawn you in closer to developing a possible and positive friendship. This is a missed opportunity but, what I will remember most is the laughs we shared in the short time we knew each other. R.I.P Mavis. I will be lifting the family up in prayer now and in the days to come. Blessings. Vanessa Saunders
Vanessa Saunders
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
She was a kind and sweet lady. She will always be remembered.
Aire Dennis
Coworker
September 22, 2021
My condolences to your family.
Debbie Woodberry
September 22, 2021
You will be greatly missed
Evurn Garner
Family
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies...Linda Melton. ..Family
Linda Melton
Neighbor
September 21, 2021
In loving memory of my beloved sister who was such a beautiful and kind person. I love you and will miss you always. Love always your sister Anita.
Anita Cephus
Family
September 21, 2021
In loving memory of my beloved Aunt Mavis, I love you and will miss you always.
Demetri Cephus
Family
September 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gloria Carter
Family
September 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Iris Norris
Family
September 21, 2021
To The Family: My prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family. Aunt Mavis will be missed but not forgotten. I will always remember Aunt Mavis accepting me into the family by allowing me to sleep on her floor while in college dating her niece (Tenisha); for being our wedding director; and for always pulling the family together for family gatherings. Aunt Mavis's heart was larger than life and her voice covered every room. Love you and miss you dearly Aunt Mavis. One of your own as well, Troy Boy Williamson
Troy Williamson
Family
September 20, 2021
You will be missed Auntie. Your creativity and giving heart. Thank you for always being you and trusting my creativity as well. Love your niece Shug!!!